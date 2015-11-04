FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China blames 'certain countries' for cancellation of ASEAN statement
#World News
November 4, 2015 / 4:04 AM / 2 years ago

China blames 'certain countries' for cancellation of ASEAN statement

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that “certain countries” outside of Southeast Asia were responsible for the cancellation of a joint statement at the end of a regional defense forum.

China expressed regret, the ministry said on an official microblog, adding that the unnamed countries had tried to force content unrelated to the conference into the joint declaration.

Tensions have risen between China and the United States over the South China Sea, a regional flashpoint where China has territorial disputes with several U.S. allies.

Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

