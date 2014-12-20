FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China offers $3 billion in aid and loans to neighbors: Xinhua
December 20, 2014 / 9:23 AM / 3 years ago

China offers $3 billion in aid and loans to neighbors: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China has offered more than $3 billion in loans and aid to neighbors Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Thailand and Laos to improve infrastructure and production, and to fight poverty, state media reported on Saturday.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the offer included $1 billion for infrastructure, $490 million for poverty alleviation and $1.6 billion in special loans for China’s production capacity export, Xinhua news agency said.

During a speech to the fifth summit of the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Economic Cooperation in Bangkok, Li also pledged $16.4 million to dredge waterways along the Mekong River to prevent natural disasters.

Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

