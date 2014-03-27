Six stabbed to death in family dispute in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - Six people in Beijing were stabbed to death over a family property dispute by a man with a history of mental illness, the city’s police said on Thursday, while seven others were stabbed in a separate incident in the south of the country.

China is still jittery after a mass stabbing at a train station in the southwestern city of Kunming earlier this month left 29 people dead and about 140 injured.

The government blamed that attack on militants from Xinjiang, the far western region that is home to a large Muslim Uighur minority.

Police in Beijing said they had arrested a 34-year-old man for Thursday’s stabbing. The incident occurred in Huairou district in the northern part of the capital, the police said on their official microblog.

The suspect has a history of mental illness, police added.

Earlier in the day, the office Xinhua news agency said that a man stabbed seven fellow villagers in the southern region of Guangxi, seriously injuring a four-year-old boy and a woman.

Xinhua did not specify the motive for the attack on its official microblog. It said the man, surnamed Lu, had attacked seven people, including two children, in his village on the outskirts of Qinzhou city.

The suspect was taken into custody at the local police station, Xinhua said.

The latest attacks occurred nearly two weeks after at least six people died in a knifing incident in central China’s Changsha city, in what appeared to be a dispute involving market vendors from Xinjiang.