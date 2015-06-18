FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Four hurt in knife attack at Chinese market: police
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 18, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

Four hurt in knife attack at Chinese market: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A knife-wielding man injured four people, including one seriously, in southern China’s Guangxi region on Thursday, police said, the latest in a series of such attacks that have raised public concern.

Police in Beihai city detained a 30-year-old suspect over the early morning attack at a market, a statement on the city’s police microblog said.

Authorities were still investigating the attack, the statement said, without providing further details.

Public sensitivity to knife attacks in China has heightened following a series of incidents, including a mass stabbing at a train station in March 2014 in the southwestern city of Kunming that left 31 dead. Authorities said that attack was carried out by separatist militants from the western region of Xinjiang.

Violent crime is rare in China compared with many other countries, but there have been a series of knife attacks in recent years, many on school children.

Reporting by Michael Martina

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.