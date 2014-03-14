FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese paper says police shoot dead one person after Hunan knife attack
#World News
March 14, 2014 / 4:49 AM / 4 years ago

Chinese paper says police shoot dead one person after Hunan knife attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Police shot dead one person in a knife attack in China’s Hunan province on Friday, state media said, after a dispute between two vendors from the restive far western region of Xinjiang.

The Changsha Evening News, in the central city of Changsha where the incident occurred, reported the details on its Twitter-like microblog Sina Weibo.

At least three people are dead after the attack, Hunan traffic radio said on its official weibo microblog, citing the Changsha police.

One suspect in the incident worked as a bread vendor and was involved in an argument with a customer, it said.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Li Hui; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Paul Tait

