China charges four in Kunming station attack
#World News
June 30, 2014 / 8:55 AM / 3 years ago

China charges four in Kunming station attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Policemen check unclaimed luggage at a square outside the Kunming railway station after a knife attack, in Kunming, Yunnan province March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China charged four people for a deadly attack at a train station in the southwestern city of Kunming in March, state media said on Monday, a case that prompted a nation-wide crackdown on what officials have called an upsurge in militant violence.

The government has said knife-wielding militants from the restive western region of Xinjiang launched the premeditated attack at the Kunming Railway Station in Yunnan province in which 29 people were killed and 140 injured.

China’s leaders have vowed to strike hard at religious extremists and separatist groups, which it blames for a series of violent attacks in Xinjiang, the traditional home of the Muslim Uighurs.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Ron Popeski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
