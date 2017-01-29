FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
China auditor says 17.6 billion yuan of funds to fight water pollution misused: Xinhua
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
January 29, 2017 / 12:38 PM / 7 months ago

China auditor says 17.6 billion yuan of funds to fight water pollution misused: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's audit office found that 17.6 billion yuan ($2.56 billion) earmarked for water pollution prevention work in 2016 was not effectively used, Xinhua reported Sunday.

The funds were meant to go toward 397 projects in 18 provinces, with some regions seeing serious failings in enforcing environmental protection laws, said the report.

China's National Audit Office has told 31 provinces to check use of funds to treat water pollution, Xinhua said.

In December, the audit office said more than 3,000 people had been punished and 160 billion yuan in funds "rectified" during an audit of the 2015 budget. In August, China's top economic planner said it would audit 1.8 trillion yuan in special construction funds.

Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Stephen Powell

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.