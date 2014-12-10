FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China November vehicle sales up 2.3 percent year-on-year: industry association
December 10, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

China November vehicle sales up 2.3 percent year-on-year: industry association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cars drive along a bridge after snowfall in Urumqi, Xinjiang Autonomous region, November 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s November vehicle sales totaled 2.09 million units, up 2.3 percent from a year earlier, an industry association said on Wednesday.

That compares with monthly growth of 2.8 percent in October and 2.5 percent in September.

During the first 11 months of 2014, China’s vehicle sales rose 6.1 percent from a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) told a press conference in Beijing.

CAAM’s head Dong Yang told Reuters in October that this year’s growth may halve to around 7 percent from last year’s 13.9 percent pace.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Adam Jourdan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
