Toyota says July China auto sales down 3.5 percent year-on-year
#Business News
August 1, 2013 / 6:12 AM / in 4 years

Toyota says July China auto sales down 3.5 percent year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Toyota cars are lined up for sale on the forecourt of a Toyota dealer in Purley, south London, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

BEIJING (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) and its two local joint-venture partners sold about 75,600 automobiles in China in July, down 3.5 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Thursday.

That follows a 9 percent year-on-year increase in June and a 0.3 percent climb in May.

In the first seven months of this year, through the end of July, Toyota sold a total of about 492,500 vehicles, down 5.4 percent from a year earlier.

Toyota, which operates joint ventures in China with FAW Group (000800.SZ) and Guangzhou Automobile Group (601238.SS), is aiming to sell 900,000 vehicles in China this year, up 7.1 percent from 2012.

Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; editing by Jonathan Standing

