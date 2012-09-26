Toyota says to slow China output due to anti-Japan sentiment

The logo of Japanese car manufacturer Toyota is seen on the radiator grill of a vehicle covered with snow and ice in Bucharest February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

BEIJING (Reuters) - Japanese car-maker Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) is likely to slow production in China as anti-Japan sentiment there hurts sales, a Toyota executive said on Wednesday.

The executive, who declined to be named because any public comments were meant to be made via an official statement, said a report by Japan’s Asahi newspaper that it would completely halt China production in October was “not quite true”.

Toyota is expected to make a statement later on Wednesday.