UK unlikely to remain in EU carbon market: EU policymaker
LONDON Britain is unlikely to remain in Europe's carbon market following its exit from the European Union, the European Parliament's lead carbon policymaker said on Thursday.
BEIJING China forecasts more than 800,000 green energy vehicle will be sold in the country this year, an increase of at least 58 percent from 2016, state media reported on Thursday, despite the central government easing up on policy supports.
China has aggressively promoted plug-in electric vehicles, including spending billions of dollars in subsidies, to curb urban air pollution and help the domestic auto industry establish itself at the forefront of the technology.
The central government had promoted the sales of green cars for years before sales began to boom in 2015, although it eventually hopes the segment will be driven by market demand. It has reduced subsidies for the vehicles by 20 percent this year on a path toward eliminating the payouts entirely by the end of the decade.
Xu Yanhua, a vice secretary for the government-backed China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), told Economic Information Daily that passenger cars would increasingly drive the market for plug-in vehicles and are expected to account for more than 70 percent of demand in 2017.
"In 2017, demand for long-range pure electric car will rise further, charging facilities will continue to maintain rapid growth momentum, and following an expansion in scale, manufacturing costs will also be further reduced," Xu told the state-run publication.
Last year, China recorded sales of 507,000 battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, growing more than 50 percent but missing the original forecast of 700,000 vehicles due to uncertainty over policy supports, according to CAAM.
(Reporting by Jake Spring and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
LONDON Britain is unlikely to remain in Europe's carbon market following its exit from the European Union, the European Parliament's lead carbon policymaker said on Thursday.
DETROIT/SAN FRANCISCO Tesla Inc said on Wednesday it will shut down production at its California assembly plant for a week this month to prepare for production of its high-volume Model 3 sedan, moving the company closer to meeting its target to start production in July.
HOUSTON/CANNON BALL, N.D. The leader of a Native American tribe attempting to block the Dakota Access oil pipeline said on Wednesday the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe may have exhausted legal options to stop the project after the company building it won federal permission to tunnel under the Missouri River.