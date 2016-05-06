FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says half of new state cars to be new energy by 2021: Xinhua
May 6, 2016 / 12:20 AM / a year ago

China says half of new state cars to be new energy by 2021: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cars can be seen in a traffic jam along a main road in central Beijing August 20, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China said on Thursday more than half of new vehicles bought by central government departments will be new energy cars within five years, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The National Government Offices Administration (NGOA) said central state departments will encourage environmentally friendly modes of transport and will build charging stations.

At a meeting on energy and resource saving, the NGOA launched a self-service new energy vehicle rent program.

China is promoting new energy vehicles as one of its key industries in the country’s 13th Five-Year Plan which starts this year.

Under the plan, the aggregate production and sales volume will hit 5 million in five years.

Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Richard Pullin

