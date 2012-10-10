FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japanese car sales in China unlikely to recover soon: industry official
October 10, 2012 / 9:05 AM / in 5 years

Japanese car sales in China unlikely to recover soon: industry official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Japanese car sales in China, which have been hit by a diplomatic dispute between the two countries, is unlikely to recover soon, a senior official with the country’s official industry group said on Wednesday.

Dong Yang, secretary general of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), also told reporters that other vehicles with similar performance, price and branding could fill the gap caused by the sharp slowdown in Japanese car sales.

Reporting by Xu Wan and Don Durfee; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

