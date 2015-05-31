FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China to extend 'parallel import' car scheme to Tianjin
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
May 31, 2015 / 6:37 AM / 2 years ago

China to extend 'parallel import' car scheme to Tianjin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A trial program allowing unauthorized dealers to sell imported cars will be extended to the northern city of Tianjin, China’s state media said on Sunday, as the government moves to rein in high-end car prices.

Cars sold by unauthorized dealers are often cheaper than those sold by dealerships which are authorized by car companies, but come with little or no after-sales service or quality guarantee.

The so-called “parallel imports” scheme was first launched in Shanghai’s free trade zone in February.

The program will be extended to Tianjin in June, the overseas edition of the People’s Daily, the ruling Communist Party’s official newspaper, said.

There is already a flourishing gray market in imported cars centered around Tianjin.

Publicly, Beijing says its pilot scheme will promote competition and give consumers more choice, but people close to policymakers say it is one of several measures aimed at lowering car prices in China, which are far higher than elsewhere.

For the luxury car marques such as Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, the move to rein in prices comes on top of weakening sales growth in the world’s biggest market, tensions with dealers, and a recent price fixing probe.

Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.