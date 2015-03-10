China February vehicle sales fall 0.2 percent: industry association

Women walk past Volkswagen and Honda cars on display at an automobile market in Beijing, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) - Automobile sales in China totaled 1.59 million vehicles in February, down 0.2 percent from a year earlier, an industry association said on Tuesday.

That compared with increases of 7.6 percent in January and 12.9 percent in December.

During the first two months of the year, sales rose 4.3 percent from the same period a year prior, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said at a news briefing in Beijing.

Auto sales vary considerably in the first two months of the year because of the Lunar New Year holiday. February had fewer working days because of the holiday this year, whereas celebrations fell during January last year.

CAAM in January said it expects sales of both passenger and commercial vehicles to grow 7 percent to 25.1 million this year, roughly equal to last year and in step with the government’s target growth in gross domestic product.