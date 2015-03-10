FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China February vehicle sales fall 0.2 percent: industry association
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 10, 2015 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

China February vehicle sales fall 0.2 percent: industry association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Women walk past Volkswagen and Honda cars on display at an automobile market in Beijing, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) - Automobile sales in China totaled 1.59 million vehicles in February, down 0.2 percent from a year earlier, an industry association said on Tuesday.

That compared with increases of 7.6 percent in January and 12.9 percent in December.

During the first two months of the year, sales rose 4.3 percent from the same period a year prior, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said at a news briefing in Beijing.

Auto sales vary considerably in the first two months of the year because of the Lunar New Year holiday. February had fewer working days because of the holiday this year, whereas celebrations fell during January last year.

CAAM in January said it expects sales of both passenger and commercial vehicles to grow 7 percent to 25.1 million this year, roughly equal to last year and in step with the government’s target growth in gross domestic product.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom and Jake Spring

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.