China April vehicle sales up 6.4 percent year-on-year: China Passenger Car Association

BEIJING (Reuters) - Vehicle sales in China rose 6.4 percent in April from a year earlier, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Tuesday.

Auto retail sales totaled 1.7 million, CPCA said in a statement on its website.

For the January-April period, vehicle sales rose 6.7 percent versus the same period in 2015, it said.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), whose statistics are generally viewed as the benchmark for the industry, is due to report wholesale data for September on Wednesday.