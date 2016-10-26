FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
China considers extending tax cut for small engine cars: government official
October 26, 2016 / 10:21 AM / 10 months ago

China considers extending tax cut for small engine cars: government official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cars drive along a main road in central Beijing January 12, 2012.David Gray

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China is considering extending a tax cut for small engine cars, an industry ministry official said on Wednesday, a move that could help sustain a sales rebound in the world's largest auto market.

"We are working with related agencies to study incentives for energy-saving and new energy vehicles," said Qu Guochun, a deputy director at the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). "For example, we are studying an extension of the tax cut for 1.6-litre energy saving cars."

China is "in the process of optimizing and adjusting its subsidy policies for new energy vehicles", Gu said at a conference in Shanghai, according to a transcript of his speech released by the conference organizer.

China's auto market has rebounded strongly since October last year when the central government cut the sales tax on vehicles with engines of 1.6 liters or smaller in response to slower sales in a weakening economy.

Reporting by Stella Qiu and Jake Spring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

