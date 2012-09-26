Toyota plans to produce no cars in China in October: paper

A woman walks out from a Toyoto Motor Corp showroom in Tokyo August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) has indicated to its main parts makers that it plans to halt car production in China during October as rising anti-Japan sentiment in the country hurts demand, the Asahi newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Toyota will also halt all vehicle exports to China from Japan, the paper said, without citing its sources.

A Toyota spokesman in Tokyo could not immediately confirm the report.

Separately, Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) said on Wednesday it would suspend car production at its Chinese joint venture from September 27, three days earlier than a scheduled holiday from September 30 to October 7.