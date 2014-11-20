Changan Auto sees sales to rise around 10 percent in 2015: executive

Chinese Changan cars are parked inside a factory in Chongqing May 21, 2013. Picture taken May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

GUANGZHOU China (Reuters) - Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd (000625.SZ), the Chinese partner of Ford Motor Co (F.N), expects sales to reach 2.8 million units next year compared with about 2.55 million units forecast for 2014, its president Zhang Baolin said on Thursday.

Zhang said he expected China’s auto market to grow around 6 percent in 2015, a similar pace to this year’s growth, he told reporters at the Guangzhou autoshow.

Changan Auto, which also partners with Japanese carmaker Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T) and French automaker Peugeot SA (PEUP.PA), sold a total of 2.1 million vehicles during the first 10 months of the year, up 22 percent from a year earlier.