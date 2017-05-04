C919 jet set for maiden flight, in test of China's aviation ambitions

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's home-grown C919 passenger jet is set to take to the skies on its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major step for Beijing as it looks to boost its profile in the global aviation market.

The narrow-body aircraft, which will compete with Boeing's (BA.N) 737 and the Airbus (AIR.PA) A320, is a key symbol of China's ambitions to muscle into a global jet market estimated to be worth $2 trillion over the next 20 years.

The jet will take to the skies at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on China's affluent east coast, at a ceremony expected to be broadcast live on state TV.

The C919, made by state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) [CMAFC.UL], has seen its test flight pushed back at least twice since 2014 due to production issues, underlining the scale of the task facing Beijing.

"The significance is huge, it's the first ever large-frame aircraft made in China," said Xiong Yuexi, a professor and plane design expert at Beihang University in Beijing. "It has a great impact for the Chinese people and the domestic market."

China first gave the world a glimpse of the plane, which will be able to carry 158-168 passengers, in November 2015 when it rolled it out at a ceremony in Shanghai. For a FACTBOX on the C919, click

Analysts, however, say the production delays mean the C919 will lag technologically behind improved versions of the A320 and 737 which will enter service in the next two years. China Eastern Airlines (600115.SS) is the launch customer for the plane, which COMAC says has 570 orders from 23 customers.

The plane also relies on an array of overseas technology, with CFM International, a joint venture between General Electric's (GE.N) aerospace arm and a unit of French firm Safran (SAF.PA), supplying the engines.

Others include Honeywell International Inc (HON.N), United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) subsidiary Goodrich, Rockwell Collins Inc (COL.N) and a unit of Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH.N).

Conceived in 2008, China wants the C919 to eventually take market share from Boeing and Airbus in the lucrative narrow-body market which accounts for more than 50 percent of the aircraft in service worldwide. For a TIMELINE on the C919, click

However, the jet likely faces a lengthy journey from first flight to commercial usage.

China's first home-made jet, the regional ARJ-21, received its type certification in December 2014, six years after its first flight and more than 12 years after it was conceived. It made its maiden passenger flight in June last year.

Then there is also the daunting task of selling the jet in a global market dominated by Boeing and Airbus.

"Aviation is a complex market and you need experience over a long time. Boeing has 100 years, Airbus has over 40 years," said Sinolink Securities analyst Si Jingzhe, adding COMAC still lagged far behind in terms of supply chain know-how.

China is pushing for recognition globally of its certification by European and U.S. regulators. Without their certification, China would only be able to sell the jet to a handful of countries that accept its certification standards.

Beijing is also already looking beyond the C919, with plans to develop a wide-body long-haul jet with Russia. In November COMAC and its partner United Aircraft Corp said they have started the hunt to find suppliers.