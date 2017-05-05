China's home-grown C919 passenger jet takes off on its first flight at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, Friday, May 5, 2017. China Daily/via REUTERS

Attendees gather during the first flight of a Chinese C919 passenger jet at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, Friday, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool

Members of staff stand in front of China's home-grown C919 passenger jet after it landed on its maiden flight at the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

People gather around China's home-grown C919 passenger jet following its maiden flight at the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

China's home-grown C919 passenger jet lands during its first flight at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, Friday, May 5, 2017. China Daily/via REUTERS

Members of staff wave as they step out of China's home-grown C919 passenger jet after following its maiden flight at the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

An attendee poses for a photo in front of a Chinese C919 passenger jet after its first flight at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, Friday, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool

A ground crew member directs a Chinese C919 passenger jet after its first flight at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, Friday, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool

A flight crew member, left, is embraced after disembarking from a Chinese C919 passenger jet after its first flight at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, Friday, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool

Members of staff stand in front of China's home-grown C919 passenger jet after it landed on its maiden flight at the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI China's home-grown C919 passenger jet landed successfully in Shanghai after an 80-minute maiden flight on Friday, a major step for Beijing as it looks to boost its profile in the global aviation market.

The narrow-body aircraft, which will compete with Boeing's (BA.N) 737 and the Airbus (AIR.PA) A320, is a key symbol of China's ambitions to muscle into a global jet market estimated to be worth $2 trillion over the next 20 years.

(Reporting by Jackie Cai, Adam Jourdan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)