FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baidu says completed around $155 million fundraising for new video business affiliate
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
April 20, 2016 / 2:15 AM / a year ago

Baidu says completed around $155 million fundraising for new video business affiliate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Baidu's company logo is seen at its headquarters in Beijing December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) - Baidu Inc has completed raising around 1 billion yuan ($154.69 million) for a new video business affiliate, it said in a posting on its microblog on Wednesday.

Baidu Video will operate independently of Baidu. It will also be separate from online video-streaming service iQiyi and group-buying service Nuomi, a Baidu spokeswoman said.

($1 = 6.4646 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has been corrected to show the video business is an affiliate, not subsidiary, and will operate independently)

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; editing by Stephen Coates

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.