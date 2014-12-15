Cash-strapped Balkans seeks Chinese funds for infrastructure projects

BELGRADE (Reuters) - China is preparing a fresh investment push into central and eastern Europe, promising more than $10 billion in loans for energy and infrastructure projects to be discussed in Belgrade this week.

China is seeking a new foothold on the continent, outside the European Union, under a strategy adopted in 2012.

Prime Minister Li Keqiang arrives in Belgrade late on Monday for a four-day visit and will meet leaders of 16 European countries, all hoping to attract funding. The focus will be on the Balkans.

“The Balkans is a very interesting region (for China),” said Kalman Kalotay, an economist for the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in Geneva. “It is a gateway to the European Union but not yet in the EU and the EU rules don’t apply,” he told Reuters.

Investments in the region so far have offered double benefits for China: they are financed with loans from China’s state-owned banks and Chinese companies are invariably picked to carry out the works.

But as debt levels across the region grow, some countries say they will be looking for alternatives.

“Serbia will try to agree some other way of financing, for example concessions,” Deputy Prime Minister Zorana Mihajlovic told B92 television on Sunday.

China’s Prime Minister Keqiang told Croatia’s Jutarnji List on Monday the focus was infrastructure and energy development.

Projects “like the Stanari thermal powerplant in Bosnia, Mihajlo Pupin bridge in Belgrade, Bar-Boljare motorway in Montenegro and Budapest-Belgrade railway, will certainly promote local development and benefit the local population,” Keqiang said.

Since 2010, $1.75 billion of Chinese money has gone into projects in Serbia, including construction of a coal-fired power plant, a bridge over the Danube in Belgrade and a stretch of motorway.

Neighboring Bosnia has agreed projects worth a total 1.4 billion euros ($1.7 billion) to be financed by China. Montenegro, another former Yugoslav republic, chose a Chinese company to build an 800-million-euro stretch of a motorway linking it with its northern neighbor Serbia.

Two Chinese companies are among the top bidders to build a coal powerplant in Montenegro.

“We feel we have a powerful and reliable partner in China,” Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic wrote in an article for the Tanjug news agency on Sunday.

One major project expected to be ratified at the meeting is a 2-billion-euro fast rail track between Belgrade and Hungary’s capital Budapest, which would help China boost trade with Europe.