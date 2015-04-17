US welcomes China decision to suspend bank-technology rules

U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker makes a speech at Microsoft China Center in Beijing, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The United States said on Friday it welcomed a decision by Chinese authorities to suspend bank technology rules that put restrictions on foreign firms, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker said in emailed comments to Reuters.

China has put on hold bank-technology rules that Washington and others complained amount to unfair regulatory pressure on foreign firms, a government notice seen by Reuters said.