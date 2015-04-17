FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US welcomes China decision to suspend bank-technology rules
April 17, 2015

US welcomes China decision to suspend bank-technology rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker makes a speech at Microsoft China Center in Beijing, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The United States said on Friday it welcomed a decision by Chinese authorities to suspend bank technology rules that put restrictions on foreign firms, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker said in emailed comments to Reuters.

China has put on hold bank-technology rules that Washington and others complained amount to unfair regulatory pressure on foreign firms, a government notice seen by Reuters said.

Reporting by John Ruwitch and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

