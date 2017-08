FILE PHOTO: A Chinese national flag flutters outside the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the Chinese central bank, in Beijing, China April 3, 2014.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China central bank will pursue a crack down on illegal fund transfers via underground banks and offshore companies, it said in a statement posted on its website on Wednesday.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) issued the message in a working meeting last month aimed at strengthening financial sector rules.