China to open banking sector more widely to private firms: regulator

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is working to simplify approval procedures to open its banking industry wider to private firms, the country’s top banking regulator told a Chinese newspaper.

The official Study Times on Sunday quoted Shang Fulin, chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission, as saying private firms will be encouraged to join the restructuring of “high-risk” city commercial banks, rural credit cooperatives and non-banking financial institutions.

The CBRC “is speeding up the issuance of guidelines on the development of private banks,” Shang said.

The newspaper, published by China’s Communist Party School, quoted Shang as saying, without elaboration, that private firms also will be encouraged to set up banks in small towns and villages and hold a bigger share in such financial institutions.

Existing shareholders in these small banks are encouraged to cut their stake to allow more participation by private firms. Shang said.

Economists have long criticized China’s state-dominated banking system for giving a disproportionate amount of lending to large state-owned firms, even as small and medium-sized enterprises account for about 60 percent of gross domestic product and 75 percent of new jobs.

Last year, the CBRC approved a pilot program that would allow an assortment of technology, manufacturing and services companies to start five new privately-owned banks in Tianjin, Shanghai, Zhejiang and Guangdong.

In December, the regulator approved the start of trial operations at Shenzhen Qianhai Weizhong Bank, a private lender backed by internet firm Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd financing affiliate Zhejiang Ant Small & Micro Financial Services Group and Shanghai Juneyao Group Co Ltd, the parent of Juneyao Airlines, also have received approval to lead efforts to set up banks in Hangzhou and Shanghai, respectively.

Shang also urged Chinese banks to adapt to the “new normal” of the economy and focus on quality growth, rather than expanding assets.

Chinese banks should “explore new markets” and speed innovation, rather than fight for a bigger share of existing business, he said.

He pledged to simplify CBRC’s approval procedures and let the regulator’s local offices take more responsibility.