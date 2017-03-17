FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
China loosens some license requirements for foreign banks
#Business News
March 17, 2017 / 3:31 AM / 5 months ago

China loosens some license requirements for foreign banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's banking regulator scrapped license requirements for foreign and joint-venture lenders in the country for treasury bond underwriting, custody and advisory services among other services on Friday.

The move comes as President Xi Jinping seeks to project China as a world leader in fighting protectionism and defending globalization, repeatedly maintaining that the country will keep its door wide open.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said in a notice posted on its official website that foreign and joint-venture lenders can co-operate with foreign headquarters to provide financial services to assist customers issuing bonds, managing IPOs and engaging in acquisitions and finance abroad.

The CBRC added that foreign and joint-venture lenders in China can invest in some domestic financial institutions.

All lenders who engage in treasury bond underwriting, custody and advisory services must report to the CBRC that such business has started within 5 days.

In January, China said it would open the country to foreign investment, including easing limits on investment in banks and other financial institutions.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Engen Tham; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

