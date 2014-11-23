Eight small Chinese banks raise deposit rates in bid for savings

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Eight small Chinese banks have raised their one-year deposit rates to the 3.3 percent maximum allowed after China’s central bank cut its interest rates and allowed greater deposit flexibility last week.

Bank analysts say the moves are a sign that a fight for savers has begun among Chinese lenders as the economy slides to its slowest growth in nearly a quarter of a century.

The new rates were announced by Bank of Jiangsu, Bank of Nanjing, Bank of Suzhou, Bank of Ningbo, Zijin Agricultural Bank, Ping An Bank, Evergrowing Bank and the Chaozhou Commercial Bank on their websites on Saturday.

The rates apply to their fixed-term accounts.

Deposits have been falling for China’s lenders as competition has increased from online money-market funds.

China’s interest rate cut is set to dent the profitability of domestic lenders, especially mid-sized banks, which are already suffering from higher bad loans and a slowdown in profit growth.