China commercial banks' NPL ratio 1.74 pct at end-March: regulator

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese commercial banks' non-performing loan (NPL) ratio stood at 1.74 percent at the end of March, unchanged from the end of 2016, the country's banking regulator said on Wednesday.

Total commercial bank NPLs amounted to 1.58 trillion yuan ($228.9 billion), up from 1.51 trillion yuan at end-2016, China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) data showed.

Banks' core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio was 10.79 percent at the end of March, up from 10.75 a quarter earlier.

($1 = 6.9039 Chinese yuan)