FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
China bars banks from funding coal, steel 'zombie firms'
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
December 16, 2016 / 2:51 AM / 8 months ago

China bars banks from funding coal, steel 'zombie firms'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's banking regulator said on Friday that banks must strictly control credit to coal and steel firms that are violating capacity cuts, the latest in a series of regulations aimed at reducing loans to industries struggling with over-capacity.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) told banks to stop providing financial support to "zombie firms" and companies in breach of the government's capacity reduction plans, the CBRC said in an online statement.

The regulator also required banks to increase their awareness of the "strategic status" of the coal and steel sectors, and meet the "reasonable" funding demand of competitive firms.

The banking regulator said it encourages lenders to use financing for mergers and restructuring in the steel and coal sectors.

Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.