Accident at China's Baosteel plant kills two, injures 13

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Two workers were killed and 13 injured when a furnace at a steel plant owned by Baoshan Iron & Steel (Baosteel) fell, spilling molten iron, the third fatal incident at a Baosteel plant this year.

The workers were clearing slag from the structure when the furnace fell at the plant in the Baoshan district of Shanghai, Baosteel said in a brief statement posted on its microblog site late on Monday.

The plant has an annual production capacity of 100,000 metric tons, according to Baosteel’s website. Baosteel is China’s biggest listed steelmaker.

Chinese media reported it was the third fatal accident at a Baosteel plant this year. In July, a heat-supply vehicle at a plant exploded, killing one person and seriously burning another.

In February, six workers were killed and three critically injured after a gas explosion at its Meishan steel plant.

Shares in Baosteel closed down 0.21 percent at 4.85 yuan ($0.78) on Monday.