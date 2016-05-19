China's Baosteel says high U.S. import taxes unfair

A woman is reflected on a wall with a company logo of Baosteel Group at an office in Shanghai, July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - High import tariffs imposed by the United States on Chinese steel products were unfair, an official at China’s leading steelmaker Baosteel Group said on Thursday.

“High taxes are unfair .... China doesn’t have a large market share in the United States,” Zhang Dianbo, deputy general manager at Baosteel Group (600019.SS), told an industry conference.

The United States on Tuesday said it would impose duties of more than 500 percent on Chinese cold-rolled flat steel, widely used for car body panels, appliances and in construction.

Zhang also expected Chinese steel prices to weaken in the second half of the year, but he said they were unlikely to return to recent lows.

A surge in Chinese steel prices this year had been fueled by a pick-up in seasonal demand at a time when product inventories are low following mill shutdowns, he said.

“The price rebound is not beneficial to the overcapacity situation.... It will delay the shutdown of (inefficient) capacity,” he added.