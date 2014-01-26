China reports second case of new bird flu strain

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese authorities have confirmed the second human case of the new H10N8 strain of bird flu, contracted by a woman who is in critical condition in hospital in the east of the country, state news agency Xinhua has reported.

The 55-year-old woman was admitted to hospital in Nanchang, the capital of Jiangxi province, on January 15, complaining of a sore throat and dizziness, Xinhua said late on Saturday.

“An investigation showed that she once had exposure to an agricultural market,” the report said.

In December, China confirmed its first death from the H10N8 strain, also in Nanchang.

China is in the middle of its traditional flu season and has long had a problem with bird flu.

Another strain of bird flu, H7N9, emerged in China last year and so far has infected more than 200 people in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong, killing at least 52.