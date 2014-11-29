FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China reports new human case of H7N9 bird flu
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
November 29, 2014 / 3:50 AM / 3 years ago

China reports new human case of H7N9 bird flu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China confirmed a new human infection of the deadly H7N9 avian influenza virus, state news agency Xinhua said, the first case this winter in the southern province of Guangdong.

A 31-year-old woman surnamed Deng, from the provincial city of Dongguan, was confirmed on Friday to have been infected with the virus, Guangdong’s health and family commission said in a statement on its website.

The patient, in critical condition, is being treated in the provincial capital of Guangzhou, it added.

The H7N9 bird flu first infected three people in China in March 2013. Since then, it has since infected more than 450 people, killing 175 of them.

In March, police in southwestern China detained three people for spreading rumors about the bird flu strain.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.