A Bitcoin logo is displayed at the Bitcoin Center New York City in New York's financial district, U.S. on July 28, 2015.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's central bank will continue to conduct spot investigations on bitcoin exchanges, its Beijing head office said on Wednesday, in a statement on its website.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) this month launched spot checks on BTCC, Huobi and OkCoin, to identify a range of possible rule violations, as the government steps up efforts to stem capital outflows and relieve pressure on the yuan currency.