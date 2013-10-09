FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China bitumen futures climb on trading debut
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 9, 2013 / 1:19 AM / in 4 years

China bitumen futures climb on trading debut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Bitumen futures on China’s Shanghai Futures Exchange opened up more than 3 percent on their trading debut on Wednesday in brisk volumes, reflecting strong investor interest as the bourse lays the ground for the launch of a crude futures contract.

The most-active February contract was up over 3.3 percent in early trade and rose to a high of 4,658 yuan per tonne, versus a base price set at 4,458 yuan a tonne.

Rapidly urbanising China is Asia’s largest user of bitumen, also known as asphalt, a heavy tar-like refinery fuel that makes up just under 4 percent of the country’s total fuel consumption.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange has said the bitumen futures will also act as a trial run for planned crude oil futures, since both products will require similar clearing, settlement and risk control measures.

The bitumen contract would be restricted to Chinese entities and China-registered wholly foreign-owned enterprises.

The contract has a minimum transaction size of 10 tonnes per lot with a minimum trade margin of 6 percent of contract value. The daily price limit has been set at 4 percent.

Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.