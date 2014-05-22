FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China flight to Urumqi forced to land for "national security reasons"
#World News
May 22, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

China flight to Urumqi forced to land for "national security reasons"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese flight from Shanghai to the western city Urumqi was forced to land in Nanjing on Thursday due to “national security reasons”, an airline employee said.

The employee of Shanghai-based Juneyao Airlines Co. Ltd., reached by phone, declined to give his name and said he could not provide any further information.

Blasts at a street market in Urumqi, located in the restive far-west region of Xinjiang, killed 31 people and injured 94 on Thursday. Chinese authorities have labeled the attack an act of terrorism.

Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Nick Macfie

