FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China regulator urges finance firms to support Tianjin disaster relief
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 17, 2015 / 10:44 AM / 2 years ago

China regulator urges finance firms to support Tianjin disaster relief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China securities regulator on Monday urged financial institutions to support disaster relief efforts in the northeastern city of Tianjin, and said insurance companies would set up a 24-hour service to handle related claims.

The Tianjin branch of the China Development Bank would provide affected businesses and individuals with emergency loans, according to a notice posted on the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Tianjin’s port, one of the world’s busiest, was hit on Aug. 12 by blasts that damaged a large industrial area. The death toll has risen to 112, with 95 people missing, and scores of businesses have been affected.

Credit Suisse analysts, citing initial estimates from local media, said that the incident could generate total insurance losses of $1 to 1.5 billion.

Reporting by Brenda Goh and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.