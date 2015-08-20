FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deere resumes production at Tianjin, China facilities
August 20, 2015 / 4:32 PM / 2 years ago

Deere resumes production at Tianjin, China facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Equipment for sale is seen at a John Deere dealer in Denver May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Deere & Co (DE.N) said on Thursday that production has resumed at its facilities near Tianjin after a massive chemical explosion ripped through the Chinese port town last week.

Deere said it was still repairing windows, doors and building components at its campus, six miles (9.66 KM) from the Tianjin explosion site.

The company said the economic impact from the explosion “is not likely to be material to the overall business results of the company.”

One of the company’s 1,300 Tianjin-based employees remained hospitalized, along with his wife, due to injuries they sustained while at home when the blast occurred, Deere spokesman Ken Golden said.

Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

