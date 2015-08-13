FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China suspends firefighting efforts at warehouse explosion: government statement
August 13, 2015 / 3:02 AM / 2 years ago

China suspends firefighting efforts at warehouse explosion: government statement

A firefighter rests on a highway next to the site of explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Firefighting efforts at China’s warehouse explosion site have been suspended due to lack of clarity about the contents and amount of the “dangerous goods” in the warehouse, according to a local government statement on Thursday.

The Binhai New District government in Tianjin city made the announcement on its official weibo.

Two massive explosions caused by flammable goods ripped through an industrial area in the northeast Chinese port of Tianjin late on Wednesday, killing 17 people and injuring as many as 400.

Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Kazunori Takada

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
