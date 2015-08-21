FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four new fires break out at site of China's Tianjin blast: Xinhua
#Environment
August 21, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

Four new fires break out at site of China's Tianjin blast: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese emergency workers raced to put out four new fires that had broken out close to the site where two massive explosions in a warehouse storing dangerous chemicals killed 114 people last week, the official Xinhua news agency said on Friday.

Xinhua said one of the “ignition points” came from within an automobile distribution area near the blast site and the other three were within the central blast area.

(Story refiles to remove extraneous word from headline)

Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
