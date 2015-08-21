Four new fires break out at site of China's Tianjin blast: Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese emergency workers raced to put out four new fires that had broken out close to the site where two massive explosions in a warehouse storing dangerous chemicals killed 114 people last week, the official Xinhua news agency said on Friday.

Xinhua said one of the “ignition points” came from within an automobile distribution area near the blast site and the other three were within the central blast area.

