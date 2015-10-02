FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China serial blasts suspect killed in explosion: Xinhua
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 2, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

China serial blasts suspect killed in explosion: Xinhua

An overturned car is seen after explosions hit Liucheng county, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A suspect believed to be responsible for a series of bombings in China this week that killed 10 people and injured 51 was himself killed at the scene, the official Xinhua news agency said on its microblog on Friday, citing regional police officials.

Police confirmed the suspect in the blasts in China’s southwestern city of Liuzhou was Wei Yinyong, 33, who was believed to have been involved in a dispute with his neighbors, Xinhua said.

More than a dozen package bombs were sent to locations such as shopping malls, hospitals and government buildings in Liuzhou, a city in the province of Guangxi.

Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.