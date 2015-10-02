China serial blasts suspect killed in explosion: Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - A suspect believed to be responsible for a series of bombings in China this week that killed 10 people and injured 51 was himself killed at the scene, the official Xinhua news agency said on its microblog on Friday, citing regional police officials.

Police confirmed the suspect in the blasts in China’s southwestern city of Liuzhou was Wei Yinyong, 33, who was believed to have been involved in a dispute with his neighbors, Xinhua said.

More than a dozen package bombs were sent to locations such as shopping malls, hospitals and government buildings in Liuzhou, a city in the province of Guangxi.