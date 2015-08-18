China investigates top work safety regulator after warehouse blast

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is investigating the head of its work safety regulator, the ruling Communist Party’s anti-graft watchdog said on Tuesday, after an explosion last week killed more than 100 people in the port city of Tianjin.

Yang Dongliang, head of the State Administration of Work Safety, is “currently undergoing investigation” for suspected violations of party discipline and the law, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement on its website.

The commission did not give further details or mention the Tianjin blasts. It was not possible to reach Yang for comment.

The State Administration of Work Safety is one of many government departments that regulate companies that operate with dangerous materials.