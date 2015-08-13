FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese port operating as normal despite massive explosions, official says
#World News
August 13, 2015 / 1:30 AM / 2 years ago

Chinese port operating as normal despite massive explosions, official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The northeastern Chinese port of Tianjin is operating as normal after two massive explosions ripped through an industrial area nearby overnight, a port official said on Thursday.

“(The port is) operating as normal. We have not been affected,” said an executive, who identified himself as the duty officer at Tianjin Port (Group) and gave his surname as Wei.

Tianjin is one of the world’s busiest container ports.

Official Chinese media said the explosions killed 17 people and injured around 400.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
