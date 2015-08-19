FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's port authorities to strengthen dangerous goods shipment supervision
August 19, 2015 / 4:06 AM / 2 years ago

China's port authorities to strengthen dangerous goods shipment supervision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s port authorities will strengthen supervision of dangerous goods shipments following devastating explosions at Tianjin port last week, the Ministry of Transport said on Wednesday.

Port authorities from provinces including Zhejiang, Liaoning and Guangdong have asked shipping firms involved in relevant activities to conduct self-inspections to check safety standards, and pledged to crack down on any illegal activities, according to a report posted on the ministry’s website.

Over a hundred people have been killed by the blasts at a warehouse which stored hazardous chemicals at Tianjin Port. The Chinese owner of the warehouse did not a license to handle hazardous goods until two months before the disaster, according to its government-registered company records.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kazunori Takada

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
