China says has confidence and capacity to crack down on terrorism
#World News
May 22, 2014 / 7:39 AM / 3 years ago

China says has confidence and capacity to crack down on terrorism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has the confidence and capacity to crack down on terrorism, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

Ministry spokesman Hong Lei made the remarks at a regular briefing.

Blasts early on Thursday at a market in Urumqi, the capital of the western region of Xinjiang, killed 31 and injured 94, state media reported.

The attack, which Chinese authorities called “violent terrorism”, is the most deadly in years in the unrest-plagued region.

Reporting By Sui-Lee Wee, Writing by Megha Rajagopalan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
