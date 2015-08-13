FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Death toll in Tianjin blasts rises to 44: Xinhua
#World News
August 13, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

Death toll in Tianjin blasts rises to 44: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - The death toll from two huge explosions that tore through an industrial area in the northeastern Chinese port of Tianjin more than doubled to 44, the official Xinhua news agency said on Thursday.

The blasts, in an industrial area where toxic chemicals and gas were stored, also injured around 400 people, state media has said. Shockwaves from the blasts late on Wednesday were felt by residents in apartment blocks kilometers away in the port city of 15 million people.

Reporting by Judy Hua and Michael Martina; Editing by Paul Tait

