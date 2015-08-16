FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota halts Tianjin operations through Wednesday after explosions
August 16, 2015 / 4:09 PM / 2 years ago

Toyota halts Tianjin operations through Wednesday after explosions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp. (7203.T) said on Sunday it will not resume operations through Wednesday near the Chinese port of Tianjin, where huge explosions last week killed more than 100 people.

Wednesday’s explosions came during holidays for the Japanese carmaker, so there has been no impact so far on production at its three lines near the affected area, Toyota said in a statement.

“However, due to ongoing evacuation advisories, none of the three lines at Tianjin FAW Toyota Motor Co Ltd will be (in) operation from Aug. 17 through 19,” Toyota said.

The company said it had no further information on damage or injuries. It said Friday more than 50 of its employees were injured in the explosions.

The death toll in the port city hit 112 on Sunday with 95 people still missing, the official Xinhua news agency said, suggesting the toll could rise significantly.

Tianjin is the gateway to northeast China, though which about 40 percent of China’s imported cars enter the country.

Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

