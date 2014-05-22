White House condemns 'horrific terrorist attack' in Urumqi, China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said the United States condemned what it called a “horrific terrorist attack” in Urumqi, China that killed 31 people and injured 90 others, the deadliest act of violence in years in China’s troubled Xinjiang region.

“This is a despicable and outrageous act of violence against innocent civilians, and the United States resolutely opposes all forms of terrorism,” White House spokesman Jay Carney said in a statement.