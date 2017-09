Disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai stands trial inside the court in Jinan, Shandong province August 22, 2013, in this photo released by Jinan Intermediate People's Court. REUTERS/Jinan Intermediate People's Court/Handout via Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese court will announce the verdict on Sept 22 for ousted former senior politician Bo Xilai, it said on Wednesday, following his trial last month on charges of corruption and abuse of power.

The verdict will be announced on Sunday at 10 a.m. (10 p.m. EDT), the court in Jinan in eastern China where Bo was tried said on its microblog.